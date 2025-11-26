Ahmedabad Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Revolution

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, showcasing its readiness well before the event. The Indian Olympic Association, led by PT Usha, expressed confidence in overcoming past challenges, especially those faced during the 2010 Delhi Games, with secured funding and detailed budget plans.

Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar stated that most sporting venues are already prepared, while new constructions will be completed by late 2028. Ahmedabad aims to use these venues to host the World Police and Fire Games in 2029, thereby minimizing uncertainties. Major sports projects like the SVP Sports Enclave and Police Academy Sports Hub will advance the city's status as India's sports capital.

An October timeline is preferred for the 2030 Games, aligning with Ahmedabad's festive season to enhance athlete and fan experiences. Organizers are committed to delivering sustainable games that can be a model for future events, capitalizing on existing infrastructure and gaining insights from previous Commonwealth Games worldwide.

