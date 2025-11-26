Left Menu

Ahmedabad Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Revolution

India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with infrastructure plans underway for a seamless event. Officials, led by IOA chief PT Usha, assert readiness by 2028-29, emphasizing sustainability and learning from past challenges faced during the 2010 Delhi Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:03 IST
Ahmedabad Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, showcasing its readiness well before the event. The Indian Olympic Association, led by PT Usha, expressed confidence in overcoming past challenges, especially those faced during the 2010 Delhi Games, with secured funding and detailed budget plans.

Principal Secretary Ashwani Kumar stated that most sporting venues are already prepared, while new constructions will be completed by late 2028. Ahmedabad aims to use these venues to host the World Police and Fire Games in 2029, thereby minimizing uncertainties. Major sports projects like the SVP Sports Enclave and Police Academy Sports Hub will advance the city's status as India's sports capital.

An October timeline is preferred for the 2030 Games, aligning with Ahmedabad's festive season to enhance athlete and fan experiences. Organizers are committed to delivering sustainable games that can be a model for future events, capitalizing on existing infrastructure and gaining insights from previous Commonwealth Games worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

British Retail Sector Boosted by Unexpected Business Rates Relief

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

Tragedy at Jajpur: Alleged Wrong Injection Claims Teen's Life

 India
3
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

 South Korea
4
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025