Tragedy on the Court: The Perils of Neglected Sports Infrastructure in Haryana

In Haryana, two teenage basketball players died in separate incidents due to faulty infrastructure. The tragedies highlighted the poor sports facilities in the region, prompting criticism of the BJP-led government. A high-level probe has been ordered, and the district sports officer was suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two young lives were tragically lost in Haryana due to neglect in sports infrastructure, prompting a storm of outrage against the state's BJP-led government. A junior national basketball player and another teen died when the iron poles supporting their basketball hoops collapsed during practice sessions this week.

The unfortunate incidents unfolded with Hardik Rathi's death in Rohtak after the pole fell and crushed him, as captured on CCTV. Simultaneously, Aman suffered fatal injuries under similar circumstances in a government school court in Bahadurgarh. The cases have thrown a harsh spotlight on crumbling facilities in India's sporting powerhouse.

Following these tragic events, officials announced a high-level investigation would be conducted, with the district sports officer already suspended for potential neglect. The outcry led to calls for accountability and immediate action to address infrastructure issues, with the opposition demanding a comprehensive probe to end such negligence.

