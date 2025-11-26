Tragedy on the Court: The Perils of Neglected Sports Infrastructure in Haryana

Two young lives were tragically lost in Haryana due to neglect in sports infrastructure, prompting a storm of outrage against the state's BJP-led government. A junior national basketball player and another teen died when the iron poles supporting their basketball hoops collapsed during practice sessions this week.

The unfortunate incidents unfolded with Hardik Rathi's death in Rohtak after the pole fell and crushed him, as captured on CCTV. Simultaneously, Aman suffered fatal injuries under similar circumstances in a government school court in Bahadurgarh. The cases have thrown a harsh spotlight on crumbling facilities in India's sporting powerhouse.

Following these tragic events, officials announced a high-level investigation would be conducted, with the district sports officer already suspended for potential neglect. The outcry led to calls for accountability and immediate action to address infrastructure issues, with the opposition demanding a comprehensive probe to end such negligence.