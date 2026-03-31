Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed Assam's development success to the BJP government during a rally in Jorhat, sharply criticizing the Congress for neglect.

Fadnavis underscored efforts to curb infiltration and noted substantial infrastructural advances, including a new semiconductor unit, as pivotal achievements.

He also lambasted Congress's handling of the West Asia crisis and asserted that BJP will maintain power in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)