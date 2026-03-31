Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds BJP-led Assam development, accusing Congress of neglect and step-motherly attitude. He highlights BJP's efforts against infiltration, fostering regional stability, and infrastructure growth including semiconductor facilities. Fadnavis criticizes Congress's actions during the West Asia crisis and predicts BJP's electoral strength.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed Assam's development success to the BJP government during a rally in Jorhat, sharply criticizing the Congress for neglect.
Fadnavis underscored efforts to curb infiltration and noted substantial infrastructural advances, including a new semiconductor unit, as pivotal achievements.
He also lambasted Congress's handling of the West Asia crisis and asserted that BJP will maintain power in future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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