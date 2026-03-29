Pankaj Advani Dominates 9-ball Pool National Championships

Pankaj Advani, a renowned cueist, demonstrated exceptional skill and versatility in the 9-ball Pool National Championships by overwhelming Piyush Kushwaha with a decisive 9-3 victory, advancing to a much-anticipated semifinal.

The seasoned player, a multi-time world champion known for snooker and billiards, has shown remarkable adaptability in pool, preparing to face either Kushal C or Kamal Chawla in his next match. Meanwhile, Nitin Sharma and S Shrikrishna gear up for the other semifinal clash.

Advani's current performance marks his formidable presence in the pool category, adding to his illustrious record of 28 world titles, capturing the attention of the billiards fanbase with his continued supremacy.