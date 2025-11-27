Left Menu

Gavaskar Backs Gambhir Amid Criticism: A Perspective on Leadership

Sunil Gavaskar defends Gautam Gambhir after India’s Test series defeat to South Africa. Gavaskar argues that Gambhir, having previously led India to victories in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, shouldn't be blamed solely for recent losses. He stresses the players' on-field responsibilities, highlighting the unfairness of the criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:37 IST
Gavaskar Backs Gambhir Amid Criticism: A Perspective on Leadership
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of India's substantial defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has emerged as a staunch defender of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The loss, marking India's third successive Test series defeat under Gambhir's stewardship, has resulted in a surge of criticism aimed at the former Indian player.

Gavaskar emphasized that while the coach can prepare and strategize, it ultimately falls to the players to perform on the field. He also reminded critics of Gambhir's accomplishments, notably leading India to victories in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, questioning why these successes weren't celebrated.

Drawing parallels with Brendon McCullum's tenure as England's coach across all formats, Gavaskar pointed out that the tendency to scapegoat coaches after defeats was unwarranted. He, along with former off-spinner R Ashwin, suggested that the accountability should rest more equally on players and management alike.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
2
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
3
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global
4
Consulate Clash: Russia Retaliates Against Poland's Move

Consulate Clash: Russia Retaliates Against Poland's Move

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025