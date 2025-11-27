Gavaskar Backs Gambhir Amid Criticism: A Perspective on Leadership

In the wake of India's substantial defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has emerged as a staunch defender of head coach Gautam Gambhir. The loss, marking India's third successive Test series defeat under Gambhir's stewardship, has resulted in a surge of criticism aimed at the former Indian player.

Gavaskar emphasized that while the coach can prepare and strategize, it ultimately falls to the players to perform on the field. He also reminded critics of Gambhir's accomplishments, notably leading India to victories in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, questioning why these successes weren't celebrated.

Drawing parallels with Brendon McCullum's tenure as England's coach across all formats, Gavaskar pointed out that the tendency to scapegoat coaches after defeats was unwarranted. He, along with former off-spinner R Ashwin, suggested that the accountability should rest more equally on players and management alike.