In an exclusive interview on Fi Al-Marama TV program, former Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad expressed concerns over the impact of foreign players in the Saudi Pro League. He lauded Cristiano Ronaldo as the league's sole foreign player deserving his lucrative salary due to the international attention he attracts.

Prince Abdullah warned that the increase of foreign players is overshadowing Saudi talent and potentially weakening the national team's future. As Saudi Arabia gears up to host the 2034 World Cup, he called for immediate reforms to preserve local competitiveness and foster youth development.

Suggesting critical changes, the Prince advocated decreasing the foreign player quota per team and investing in top-tier coaches for young athletes. He also recommended scheduling major matches on Thursdays to ensure experienced European referees can officiate, aiming to enhance the league's credibility.

