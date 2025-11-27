Left Menu

Urgent Call for Sports Infrastructure Safety Amid Tragedy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges the Centre to inspect sports infrastructure nationwide after two fatal accidents involving collapsing basketball poles in Haryana. Emphasizing player safety, Mann insists on ensuring robust facilities before India hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games, stressing that faulty infrastructure poses significant risks.

27-11-2025
In a stark appeal to the Central Government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has requested a comprehensive inspection of sports infrastructure across the country. This plea follows the tragic demise of two teen basketball players in Haryana, who were killed when rusted iron poles collapsed during practice—an avoidable tragedy highlighting glaring infrastructural flaws.

During his visit to the bereaved families in Rohtak, Mann stressed the urgency of addressing these infrastructural inadequacies. He called on the Union sports minister to take immediate action to prevent further loss of young talent, especially with India gearing up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

This call for action underscores the importance of athlete safety amid a track record of poor facility maintenance. Mann's remarks emphasize that such failures not only endanger lives but severely undermine India's sporting reputation on the global stage.

