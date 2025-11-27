Matthew Humphreys Leads Ireland to Triumphant Start Against Bangladesh

Matthew Humphreys, a left-arm spinner, delivered a career-best performance, claiming 4-13 to propel Ireland to a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the T20 series. The Irish team secured a 39-run success, starting the series on a promising note.

Harry Tector anchored the Irish innings, scoring an unbeaten 69 as Ireland set a formidable total of 181-4. Bangladesh, facing a challenging target, crumbled to 142-9 after a shaky start that saw them reduced to 5-3 early on. Towhid Hridoy stood out with a valiant 83 not out, yet it was insufficient to stave off defeat.

Humphreys, pivotal in Ireland's bowling attack, removed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and then claimed three wickets in a single over during his second spell. Meanwhile, Mark Adair's double strike further destabilized Bangladesh's innings. In response to the pressure, Bangladesh's middle-order attempted resistance, but Barry McCarthy's 3-23 clinched the victory for Ireland.