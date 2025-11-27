Left Menu

Wales Captain Jac Morgan Faces Setback Ahead of Six Nations

Wales rugby captain Jac Morgan will miss the start of the Six Nations Championship due to a dislocated shoulder sustained against Argentina. Ospreys coach Mark Jones confirms Morgan is expected to be sidelined for four to five months after successful surgery, affecting Wales' upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:56 IST
Wales rugby captain Jac Morgan is facing a significant setback after dislocating his shoulder during a match against Argentina. This injury, confirmed by Ospreys coach Mark Jones, means Morgan will miss the opening of the Six Nations Championship.

Morgan, a pivotal figure in Welsh rugby, underwent successful surgery and is expected to be out for four to five months. His absence comes as a blow to Wales, as they gear up for their Six Nations opener against England in February.

Known for his impressive try-scoring ability, Morgan has contributed eight tries in 24 international appearances for Wales. Despite the setback, there is optimism that his recovery will proceed smoothly, ensuring he returns to play at full strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

