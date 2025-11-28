In a bold move, McLaren is allowing its Formula One drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to compete freely for the title, eschewing traditional team hierarchies. This approach has received praise from reigning champion Max Verstappen, who emphasized the importance of letting racers compete on equal terms.

Norris, poised to clinch the championship in Qatar, faces stiff competition from teammate Piastri and Verstappen, both trailing closely with ample points available. The decision underscores McLaren's commitment to allowing natural racing dynamics to decide the championship fate, without designating a primary contender.

Piastri, echoing sentiments of determination, stated his focus remains on personal victory rather than team orders, reminiscent of historical underdog stories. As rival teams Ferrari and Mercedes jostle for second place in the constructors' standings, the season finale promises a thrilling conclusion with every driver aiming for podium success.

