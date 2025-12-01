Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin's Record-Breaking Slalom Triumph in Colorado

Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 104th World Cup victory with a dominant slalom performance at Copper Mountain. Overcoming a disappointing giant slalom finish, the American racer delighted fans by finishing well ahead of her rivals. The event saw Germany's Lena Duerr and Albania's Lara Colturi completing the podium.

01-12-2025
American ski sensation Mikaela Shiffrin thrilled home fans at Copper Mountain on Sunday by securing her 104th World Cup victory in a stunning slalom display. Shiffrin's performance was exceptional, rebounding from a less-than-stellar giant slalom result the previous day.

In a remarkable race, Shiffrin left her closest competitor, Germany's Lena Duerr, trailing by a significant margin of 1.57 seconds. Albania's promising 19-year-old, Lara Colturi, secured third place, showcasing her potential on an international platform.

The event experienced a brief halt after Austria's Lisa Hoerhager crashed shortly before the finish line, but she recovered without assistance. Fresh from her 103rd victory in Austria, Shiffrin remains the USA's top medal hopeful for the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics in February.

