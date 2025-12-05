Left Menu

Macron Emphasizes Transatlantic Unity in Support of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of unity between Europe and the United States in supporting Ukraine. He denied any mistrust of Washington's intentions and highlighted the necessity for combined efforts in achieving lasting peace involving multiple global players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:03 IST
Macron Emphasizes Transatlantic Unity in Support of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated the importance of transatlantic unity in addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing that a collaborative approach between Europe and the United States is crucial.

Speaking in China, Macron dismissed reports suggesting skepticism about U.S. peace efforts, asserting that a united front with America is necessary for a stable resolution.

He stressed the global responsibility held by Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, and Japanese in contributing to a lasting peace in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025