Macron Emphasizes Transatlantic Unity in Support of Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of unity between Europe and the United States in supporting Ukraine. He denied any mistrust of Washington's intentions and highlighted the necessity for combined efforts in achieving lasting peace involving multiple global players.
French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated the importance of transatlantic unity in addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing that a collaborative approach between Europe and the United States is crucial.
Speaking in China, Macron dismissed reports suggesting skepticism about U.S. peace efforts, asserting that a united front with America is necessary for a stable resolution.
He stressed the global responsibility held by Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, and Japanese in contributing to a lasting peace in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
