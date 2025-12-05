Macron Emphasizes Transatlantic Unity in Support of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated the importance of transatlantic unity in addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing that a collaborative approach between Europe and the United States is crucial.

Speaking in China, Macron dismissed reports suggesting skepticism about U.S. peace efforts, asserting that a united front with America is necessary for a stable resolution.

He stressed the global responsibility held by Europeans, Americans, Canadians, Australians, and Japanese in contributing to a lasting peace in Ukraine.

