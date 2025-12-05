Left Menu

Controversy Over Reservation Policies Ignites Lok Sabha Debate

A BJP member accused Congress governments of unjustly granting reservations to Muslims while depriving economically weaker sections, SCs, STs, and OBCs. Nishikant Dubey argued that such actions violate constitutional provisions and called for a committee to investigate and potentially revoke these reservations. The issue sparked protests in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:10 IST
  • India

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha after a BJP legislator accused Congress governments of discriminatory reservation policies. According to Nishikant Dubey, reservations were unfairly extended to Muslims while ignoring economically weaker sections, SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Dubey emphasized that these actions contravene constitutional guidelines, citing Supreme Court interventions. His remarks prompted loud protests from Congress MPs.

Dubey urged the formation of a committee to examine the issue and consider reversing these policies. The Chair promised not to include certain contentious remarks in the record, focusing only on verified details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

