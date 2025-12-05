Controversy Over Reservation Policies Ignites Lok Sabha Debate

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha after a BJP legislator accused Congress governments of discriminatory reservation policies. According to Nishikant Dubey, reservations were unfairly extended to Muslims while ignoring economically weaker sections, SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Dubey emphasized that these actions contravene constitutional guidelines, citing Supreme Court interventions. His remarks prompted loud protests from Congress MPs.

Dubey urged the formation of a committee to examine the issue and consider reversing these policies. The Chair promised not to include certain contentious remarks in the record, focusing only on verified details.

(With inputs from agencies.)