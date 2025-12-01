New Zealand Set Sights on Test Dominance Against West Indies

In an eagerly anticipated showdown, New Zealand prepares to assert dominance over the West Indies in their World Test Championship campaign, kicking off at Hagley Oval on Tuesday. Building on their recent successes in the Twenty20 and one-day series, the Black Caps aim for a flying start in the series against the Caribbean side.

New Zealand's momentum is unprecedented, having claimed the inaugural WTC title in 2021. Despite setbacks in previous home tests, they know the importance of leveraging familiar conditions. New head coach Rob Walter underlined the significance of home victories and the need for a strong campaign start, offering promising prospects against the visitors.

As the West Indies seek to disrupt New Zealand's plans, skipper Roston Chase remains hopeful. Despite challenges, he aims for steady progress and upsets powered by individual brilliance. Featuring debutants and seasoned players, New Zealand anticipates a thrilling and competitive series.

(With inputs from agencies.)