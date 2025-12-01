Left Menu

Sheffield Wednesday Faces Points Deduction Amid Financial Turmoil

Sheffield Wednesday has been docked six points for breaching EFL's payment rules. Previously docked 12 points, the club now stands at the bottom of the table. Former owner Dejphon Chansiri is banned from EFL involvement for three years. The 158-year-old club is currently for sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:38 IST
Sheffield Wednesday Faces Points Deduction Amid Financial Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is facing another setback as the English Football League (EFL) has docked the club six points for failing to meet payment obligations. This recent penalty follows an earlier 12-point deduction in October, leaving the club at the bottom with a total of minus 10 points.

The EFL confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday breached multiple regulations related to timely wage payments. The league emphasized that no further actions will be pursued against the club. Meanwhile, former club owner Dejphon Chansiri has been barred from any ownership or directorial role in the EFL for the next three years.

Founded 158 years ago, Sheffield Wednesday is one of England's oldest football clubs but is currently up for sale, adding uncertainty to its future amid ongoing financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S&P Global Ratings upgrades outlook on Vedanta Resources to 'positive' from 'stable'

S&P Global Ratings upgrades outlook on Vedanta Resources to 'positive' from ...

 India
2
Red Fort blast case: Accused Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court.

Red Fort blast case: Accused Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court...

 India
3
Govt ready to discuss electoral roll revision in RS, but Opposition can't set timeline: Rijiju

Govt ready to discuss electoral roll revision in RS, but Opposition can't se...

 India
4
EXPLAINER-What is India's politically contentious Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app?

EXPLAINER-What is India's politically contentious Sanchar Saathi cyber safet...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025