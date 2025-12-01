Sheffield Wednesday Faces Points Deduction Amid Financial Turmoil

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is facing another setback as the English Football League (EFL) has docked the club six points for failing to meet payment obligations. This recent penalty follows an earlier 12-point deduction in October, leaving the club at the bottom with a total of minus 10 points.

The EFL confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday breached multiple regulations related to timely wage payments. The league emphasized that no further actions will be pursued against the club. Meanwhile, former club owner Dejphon Chansiri has been barred from any ownership or directorial role in the EFL for the next three years.

Founded 158 years ago, Sheffield Wednesday is one of England's oldest football clubs but is currently up for sale, adding uncertainty to its future amid ongoing financial challenges.

