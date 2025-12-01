Indian Pickleball League Kicks Off with Thrilling Victories

The Indian Pickleball League launched its debut season with exhilarating victories for its participants. On the opening day, Lucknow Leopards, Hyderabad Royals, and Chennai Super Warriors all marked emphatic wins, setting the stage for a promising tournament.

Lucknow Leopards' star player, Aditya Ruhela, demonstrated his skill by defeating Vietnamese international Phuc Huynh 15–10, helping secure a 4–1 victory over Bengaluru Blasters. Shelby Bates further shined in singles and doubles events, contributing to the team's triumph.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Royals earned a 4–2 win against the Capital Warriors Gurgaon, with crucial performances from Ben Newell and Megan Fudge. The Chennai Super Warriors wrapped up the day's competition by sweeping the Mumbai Smashers 5–1, featuring standout contributions from Roos van Reek and Harsh Mehta.

(With inputs from agencies.)