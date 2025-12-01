Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:15 IST
Jaipur Wax Museum to install statue of cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur
The Jaipur Wax Museum has decided to install a wax statue of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

According to its curator and founder Anoop Srivastava, a museum team met Kaur on Monday to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure.

''Kaur showed great enthusiasm in the creation of her wax figure and promised to attend the unveiling ceremony with her family. She was curious to learn about the wax figure-making process,'' Srivastava said.

He said Kaur's personality is sure to inspire young girls and make a significant impact. The museum already houses wax statues of notable sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni, Saina Nehwal and Sandeep Singh, he added.

