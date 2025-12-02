Left Menu

Soccer-Suriname coach Menzo quits ahead of World Cup playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 01:46 IST
Suriname coach Stanley Menzo has surprisingly quit after their failure to secure direct World Cup qualification last month but ahead of the March playoffs where they still have a chance to claim their first-ever place at the finals. Ex-Netherlands goalkeeper Menzo announced his resignation on Sunday after Suriname's loss to Guatemala in their last group game in November saw them cede top spot to Panama, who qualified instead for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

However Suriname, thanks to a fortuitous last-gasp own goal, qualified for the March inter-confederation playoffs as one of the two best runners-up from the three groups in the Concacaf zone and will play Bolivia in the playoff semi-final in Mexico. The winners will face Iraq for a place at the finals.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and it has been a great honour for me to be part of this extraordinary journey," said Menzo, 62, in a statement. "Nevertheless, I believe that taking a step back is the right decision at this time.

"I sincerely wish the players, staff and board much happiness, strength and success as they take this final decisive step in March. This comes from the bottom of my heart." After defeat by Guatemala, Menzo was subjected to a storm of criticism from the Surinamese press and fans, who had previously been full of praise for the former Ajax Amsterdam player.

Suriname have benefited from a change in nationality laws which has allowed many Dutch footballers with links to the South American country to play for the team in World Cup qualification and give them a much better chance of qualifying. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

