Rassie Erasmus Secures Contract for More World Cup Glory with Springboks

Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa rugby coach, has received a contract extension through 2031, SA Rugby confirmed on Friday. This extension gives Erasmus two more opportunities to lead the Springboks in the Rugby World Cups.

Erasmus, who has already led the team to victories in Japan in 2019 and as rugby director in 2023 in France, will now prepare for tournaments in Australia in 2027 and the U.S. in 2031. The coach's continued role highlights his influence in forging a distinctive and formidable play style for the Springboks.

Reflecting on Erasmus's impact, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander praised his leadership and the unique identity he has cultivated for the team. As the Springboks prepare for a challenging 2026, including contests against New Zealand and England, Erasmus remains a pivotal figure in their ongoing success story in international rugby.

