Spain great Aitana Bonmati out for five months after surgery on broken leg

The injury ruled her out of Spains final against Germany in the Womens Nations League on Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday.Bonmat was hurt after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.Shes played 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13. She scored six times and had three assists.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati will be out of action for about five months after successful surgery on her broken leg on Tuesday, Barcelona said.

Bonmati broke her left fibula in training with Spain on Sunday. The injury ruled her out of Spain's final against Germany in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday.

Bonmatí was hurt after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.

She's played 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13. She scored six times and had three assists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

