Golf-Norway's Reitan takes three-shot lead after opening round at Sun City
Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan hit three birdies on the last five holes to open a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday. The tournament is part of the DP World Tour’s new season schedule and dubbed ‘Africa’s major’.
Norway's Kristoffer Reitan hit three birdies on the last five holes to open a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday. The 27-year-old holed a total of 10 birdies and could afford a bogey five on the 17th as he blitzed around the Gary Player Country Club for a nine-under-par 63.
England's Marcus Armitage, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Jesper Svensson of Sweden were joint-second after carding six-under-par 66s with six players a further stroke back on 67. The tournament is part of the DP World Tour's new season schedule and dubbed 'Africa's major'. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)