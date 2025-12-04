Left Menu

Golf-Norway's Reitan takes three-shot lead after opening round at Sun City

Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan hit three birdies on the last five holes to open a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday. The tournament is part of the DP World Tour’s new season schedule and dubbed ‘Africa’s major’.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:00 IST
Golf-Norway's Reitan takes three-shot lead after opening round at Sun City

Norway's Kristoffer Reitan hit three birdies on the last five holes to open a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday. The 27-year-old holed a total of 10 birdies and could afford a bogey five on the 17th as he blitzed around the Gary Player Country Club for a nine-under-par 63.

England's Marcus Armitage, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Jesper Svensson of Sweden were joint-second after carding six-under-par 66s with six players a further stroke back on 67. The tournament is part of the DP World Tour's new season schedule and dubbed 'Africa's major'. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
2
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
3
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global
4
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025