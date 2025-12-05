Labuschagne Shines Bright in Gabba Ashes Battle

Marnus Labuschagne's stellar performance in the second Ashes test, scoring his second half-century, has put Australia in a strong position. By reaching 228 for three at the dinner break, Australia reduced England's first-innings lead to 106 runs, setting up intriguing prospects for the match.

Labuschagne partnered effectively with captain Steve Smith, forming a crucial 50-run partnership. Despite Labuschagne's dismissal by England's Ben Stokes for 65, the hosts continued to make strides. Smith remained unbeaten on 24 alongside Cameron Green, who added 22 runs as Australia piled on 98 runs in the session.

Earlier, England's Jofra Archer provided a glimmer of hope by trapping opener Jake Weatherald lbw. Despite tired bowling efforts, Archer managed to dismiss Travis Head, who was opening in place of Usman Khawaja. Australia, already 1-0 up in the Ashes series, seeks to extend their lead after their previous victory in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)