Zorawar Singh Sandhu placed seventh in men's trap at the ISSF World Cup Final, contributing to India's record six-medal performance, including two golds, at the event. India finished second overall with notable performances from Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Suruchi Phogat in shooting disciplines, surpassing previous milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:04 IST
India Shines at ISSF World Cup Final with Record Medal Haul
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Zorawar Singh Sandhu secured a seventh-place finish in the men's trap final at the ISSF World Cup Final, enhancing India's record-breaking campaign. His performance marked one of several successes that concluded with India earning a total of six medals, including two prestigious golds. The event took place Monday.

The Lusail Shooting Complex witnessed Zorawar as India's solo contender during the shotgun event's finale. Despite securing qualification with a score of 119 over 125 targets, he couldn't maintain his form in the 30-shot final, joining Italian Giovanni Pellielo in an early exit.

India's campaign highlights included Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinching gold in women's 25m pistol and Suruchi Phogat reclaiming glory in the women's 10m air pistol. The nation's first double podium at this level saw Sainyam, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anish Bhanwala secure silver, while Samrat Rana claimed bronze in the men's 10m air pistol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

