SSP Chawrasia Shines with Stellar 7-Under at IGPL UAE

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia led the first round at the IGPL UAE event with a 7-under 65. Chawrasia took a two-shot lead over Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kartik Singh. A group of players, including notable names like Avani Prashanth and Jeev Milkha Singh, trailed closely in the competitive field.
Top Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia delivered an outstanding performance in the first round of the IGPL UAE, securing a 7-under 65 to take an early lead.
Chawrasia, a six-time Asian Tour champion, shot three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, opening a two-shot lead over Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kartik Singh, tied in second.
Other competitors, including Vihaan Reddy and Avani Prashanth, also impressed during the opening round, while Jeev Milkha Singh experienced a challenging day with a round of 2-over 74.
