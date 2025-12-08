SSP Chawrasia Shines with Stellar 7-Under at IGPL UAE

Top Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia delivered an outstanding performance in the first round of the IGPL UAE, securing a 7-under 65 to take an early lead.

Chawrasia, a six-time Asian Tour champion, shot three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine, opening a two-shot lead over Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kartik Singh, tied in second.

Other competitors, including Vihaan Reddy and Avani Prashanth, also impressed during the opening round, while Jeev Milkha Singh experienced a challenging day with a round of 2-over 74.

