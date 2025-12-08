Tamil Nadu's Mini Stadium Project Takes Off: A Sporting Revolution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially launched an ambitious project to construct CM mini stadiums across 23 assembly constituencies in the state. The initiative, valued at Rs 69 crore, is spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, aiming to nurture five major sports: football, athletics, basketball, volleyball, and kabaddi.

The mini stadiums will be strategically located in Chennai, its neighboring districts, and additional regions including Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Virudhunagar, and Salem. The foundation-laying ceremony was conducted virtually from the state secretariat, emphasizing the state's commitment to sports culture and infrastructure development.

Present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other senior officials. In a related ceremony, CM Stalin also inaugurated an upgraded fishing harbor in Thengapattinam, Kanyakumari district, signaling comprehensive regional development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)