IOC's Upcoming Policy: The Future of Transgender Athletes in the Olympics

The International Olympic Committee aims to unveil a new policy on transgender athletes by early 2026, which could potentially exclude them from female categories in the Olympics. IOC president Kirsty Coventry emphasized inclusivity in grassroots sports but noted the challenge in reaching a consensus on gender eligibility.

Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:31 IST
Amid growing debate, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is poised to announce a pivotal policy regarding transgender athletes' eligibility in female sports by early 2026. This move could potentially result in the exclusion of transgender athletes from the Olympic Games, reshaping the landscape of international sports.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry highlighted the fundamental belief in access to sport as a universal human right while acknowledging the complexities involved in preserving the integrity of female athletics. Coventry, a seasoned Olympic champion, is spearheading efforts to draft a clear policy to govern these sensitive issues.

These developments come against a backdrop of national regulations, such as the U.S. executive order signed by Donald Trump, which seeks to restrict transgender participation in women's sports. With various sports federations having already imposed bans, the IOC's decision will be crucial in aligning international sports governance with evolving societal standards.

