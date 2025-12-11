Left Menu

Aussie Squad to Shine: Indian-Origin Players Set for U-19 World Cup

Two players of Indian origin, Aryan Sharma and John James, are named in Australia's squad for the U-19 World Cup occurring in Namibia and Zimbabwe. They join a diverse team featuring others of Sri Lankan and Chinese origin, under the leadership of Oliver Peake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:48 IST
Aussie Squad to Shine: Indian-Origin Players Set for U-19 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Two Indian-origin cricketers, Aryan Sharma and John James, have been selected for Australia's 15-member squad set to compete in the men's U-19 World Cup scheduled from January 15 to February 6 in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Alongside Sharma, a batter and spinner, and James, an all-rounder, the roster includes Sri Lankan-origin players Naden Cooray and Nitesh Samuel, as well as Chinese-origin player Alex Lee Young.

Australia, reigning champions, head into the tournament with Oliver Peake as captain. The squad, praised by head coach Tim Nielsen for its complementary skills, aims to showcase their talent against formidable global opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025