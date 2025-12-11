Aussie Squad to Shine: Indian-Origin Players Set for U-19 World Cup

Two Indian-origin cricketers, Aryan Sharma and John James, have been selected for Australia's 15-member squad set to compete in the men's U-19 World Cup scheduled from January 15 to February 6 in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Alongside Sharma, a batter and spinner, and James, an all-rounder, the roster includes Sri Lankan-origin players Naden Cooray and Nitesh Samuel, as well as Chinese-origin player Alex Lee Young.

Australia, reigning champions, head into the tournament with Oliver Peake as captain. The squad, praised by head coach Tim Nielsen for its complementary skills, aims to showcase their talent against formidable global opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)