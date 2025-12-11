Blair Tickner's Injury Adds to New Zealand's Woes in Second Test Against West Indies
New Zealand's pacer Blair Tickner is likely sidelined from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies following a shoulder injury, compounding the Black Caps' injury concerns. Tickner, who was instrumental in dismissing the West Indies for 205, is awaiting further medical assessment to determine his return.
In a significant blow to New Zealand's Test series aspirations against the West Indies, frontline pacer Blair Tickner is unlikely to feature again in the ongoing second match after sustaining a shoulder injury on day one. Attempting to stop a boundary, Tickner dislocated his shoulder, prompting immediate hospital observations.
While New Zealand's cricket board remains tight-lipped on the precise nature of the injury, they have suggested Tickner won't bowl or field in the remaining tests. The 32-year-old, a key contributor in the match's initial phases, will need specialist assessment before any return to play.
This development is a further hit to the Black Caps, who already grapple with several player injuries, including bowlers Matt Henry and Nathan Smith. This series, starting with a draw in Christchurch, pivots into its crucial phase as the series continues at Basin Reserve in Wellington.