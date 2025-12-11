Blair Tickner's Injury Adds to New Zealand's Woes in Second Test Against West Indies

In a significant blow to New Zealand's Test series aspirations against the West Indies, frontline pacer Blair Tickner is unlikely to feature again in the ongoing second match after sustaining a shoulder injury on day one. Attempting to stop a boundary, Tickner dislocated his shoulder, prompting immediate hospital observations.

While New Zealand's cricket board remains tight-lipped on the precise nature of the injury, they have suggested Tickner won't bowl or field in the remaining tests. The 32-year-old, a key contributor in the match's initial phases, will need specialist assessment before any return to play.

This development is a further hit to the Black Caps, who already grapple with several player injuries, including bowlers Matt Henry and Nathan Smith. This series, starting with a draw in Christchurch, pivots into its crucial phase as the series continues at Basin Reserve in Wellington.