Primoz Roglic Eyes Fifth Vuelta Amidst Tour De France Realities

Primoz Roglic, a prominent Slovenian cyclist, has announced he will prioritize winning a record fifth Vuelta a Espana title over competing in the Tour de France. Despite previous close finishes, Roglic acknowledges the challenges of winning the Tour and aims to focus his energy on the Vuelta instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:24 IST
Primoz Roglic

Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic has revealed his decision to step away from the Tour de France next year, opting instead to concentrate on securing a record fifth Vuelta a Espana title. The Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe team member, who tied with Roberto Heras for four Vuelta victories as of 2024, has not matched this success in France's prestigious race.

This year, Roglic finished eighth, trailing behind compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who clinched his fourth Tour title. The Slovenian acknowledged his realistic assessment of the competition: "I'd sign on to win the Tour, but the reality is different, and I must focus my energy on where I can achieve victories."

As Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe shifts its Tour de France focus to Belgian Remco Evenepoel and German Florian Lipowitz, Roglic emphasized his commitment to the Vuelta, stating, "Winning the Vuelta remains my priority." Roglic, an Olympic time trial champion and recent Giro d'Italia winner, continues to be a formidable force in competitive cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

