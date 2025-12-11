Swiss Olympic Skiing Team Faces Setbacks Ahead of Milano Cortina 2026

Swiss Olympic skiing champion Michelle Gisin encountered a serious accident during downhill training on Thursday in St. Moritz. The 32-year-old, who has triumphed in the combined event at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, was airlifted from the scene after receiving medical assistance on the slopes.

Gisin's fall marks the third major incident involving an Olympic champion from the Swiss women's skiing team in recent weeks. Fellow athletes Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter have also experienced serious accidents during training sessions, compounding concerns as the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approach.

As the Swiss Ski Federation remains silent on the latest incident, the series of mishaps poses unsettling questions for the team, with just two months until the prestigious event. The team will need to regroup and address these adversities promptly.

