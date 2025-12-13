Left Menu

Serie A's Ambitious Perth Match: A Work in Progress Amidst Challenges

The Serie A match in Perth is still in progress despite challenges from the AFC. The Italian FA approved the move due to San Siro's unavailability. Serie A President Simonelli seeks FIFA's resolution to proceed. The match highlights ongoing efforts for the first European league game outside Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:59 IST
The proposed Serie A match in Perth, Australia is still in development and has not been halted despite challenges from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Serie A President Ezio Simonelli stated on Friday. The Italian Football Association approved Serie A's request to relocate February's AC Milan and Como fixture, originally set for San Siro, as it is reserved for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

While UEFA reluctantly sanctioned the Serie A match in October, Italian media reports suggested the Perth game was unlikely. This decision paralleled LaLiga's Miami fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal, cancelled after domestic opposition. Simonelli refuted claims that plans were scrapped, emphasizing that the initiative remains active, with many favoring it despite the AFC's conditional approval.

The AFC specified that the game could not be organized, promoted, or marketed by Serie A, with their officials in charge. Simonelli plans to discuss the unresolved issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Doha, asserting that if FIFA disallows the match, they will comply. Serie A remains committed to having the match in Perth on February 8 if FIFA approves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

