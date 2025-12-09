Left Menu

Pulisic's Heroics Propel AC Milan to Serie A Summit

AC Milan resurges to the top of Italy's Serie A with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Torino, thanks to substitute Christian Pulisic's second-half double. The win extends Milan's unbeaten streak to 13 games, while Genoa and Parma also earn crucial victories in their respective matches in Italy's football league.

Updated: 09-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:31 IST
Christian Pulisic
  • Country:
  • Italy

Christian Pulisic made a significant impact off the bench, scoring twice in the second half to lead AC Milan to a 3-2 comeback victory against Torino. The win catapulted Milan back to the top of Serie A, extending its unbeaten streak to 13 matches this season.

After falling behind 2-0 within the first 17 minutes, Milan clawed its way back with Adrien Rabiot's spectacular 35-meter strike. Pulisic turned the game around, scoring moments after entering the field and sealing the victory with another goal 10 minutes later.

In other Serie A action, Genoa secured a 2-1 victory over Udinese with a late goal by Brooke Norton-Cuffy, marking the team's resurgence under new coach Daniele De Rossi. Meanwhile, Parma edged Pisa 1-0 with a penalty, pulling further clear of the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

