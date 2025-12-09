Comoros Faces FIFA Setback in African Cup of Nations
FIFA's unexpected decision to delay the release of players has disrupted Comoros' preparation for the African Cup of Nations opening match against Morocco. Coach Stefano Cusin stated that changes significantly affect their training schedule, with only a few sessions possible before the game on December 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:12 IST
Comoros' aspirations in the African Cup of Nations have been dealt a blow by FIFA's unexpected change in player release dates, revealed coach Stefano Cusin.
The smallest nation competing is set to face Morocco in the tournament's opening game. Plans were disrupted after FIFA mandated clubs to release players only by December 15, affecting preparation time.
Coach Cusin expressed dismay, highlighting that the team will have limited training due to the decision, which has notably impacted their strategy more than other nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
