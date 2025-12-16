Left Menu

Pune's Heritage-Inspired Trophy Debuts for India's Grand Cycling Tour

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's inaugural UCI 2.2 road cycling race, revealed its heritage-themed trophy crafted by Pune's Tambat Aali community. The tour will span multiple Indian states, aiming to showcase India on the global cycling stage with over 150 cyclists from 26 countries competing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:43 IST
A visual from the trophy reveal. (Photo: @mansukhmandviya X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 set a historical precedent as India's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 multi-stage road cycling race unveiled its exclusive heritage-inspired trophy in New Delhi. The gathering was graced by prominent figures including Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

The trophy, an embodiment of new India's spirit crafted by Pune's Tambat Aali coppersmiths, symbolizes the nation's ambition to rise on the global stage. Over 15 days, this glittering symbol of pride will traverse Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, declaring India's readiness to mark its place in global cycling.

Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is a four-day, four-stage race stretching over 437 kilometers, featuring over 150 professional cyclists from 26 countries. Organized by the Maharashtra Government and Pune District Administration with the Cycling Federation of India, the event promises a display of international cycling excellence.

