Mexico Strategizes for Success with 2026 World Cup Friendlies

Mexico has scheduled friendlies against Panama, Bolivia, and Iceland to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. These matches will primarily feature domestic players and are set to build momentum after a winless streak. Co-host Mexico opens the World Cup against South Africa on June 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:59 IST
Mexico is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup by announcing a series of friendly matches against Panama, Bolivia, and Iceland, designed to boost performance ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Following a challenging period marked by a six-game winless streak, the Mexican team will kick off their matches with an away game against Panama at the Rommel Fernández Stadium on January 22. The action continues just three days later with a visit to Bolivia at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Costas Stadium in Santa Cruz.

The team will return to Mexico to face Iceland at Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro on February 25. These games will exclusively feature domestic players due to their scheduling outside FIFA's official international windows. In March, coach Javier Aguirre will have his full squad to confront Portugal at the newly reopened Azteca Stadium, followed by a match against Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago. The highly anticipated World Cup opener against South Africa is set for June 11.

