Chaos on the Field: The Tragic Consequence of Lawlessness in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Punjab government after renowned kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was fatally shot during a match in Mohali. Condemning the lawlessness, Saini stated that the AAP government has lost moral authority to govern, as criminals operate with impunity amidst fears of declining security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:46 IST
Chaos on the Field: The Tragic Consequence of Lawlessness in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sharp critique of the Bhagwant Mann government, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Punjab's administration of failing its citizens following the murder of kabaddi player Rana Balachauria in Mohali. The shooting, in the midst of a sports match, underscores a critical breakdown in law and order, Saini claimed.

Saini highlighted the dire consequences of the AAP government's inability to safeguard its youth and accused it of not only neglecting but also indirectly encouraging criminal activities through inadequate governance. He remarked that Punjab's descent into chaos is marked by an emboldened criminal element showing blatant disregard for law enforcement.

As the opposition pressures the government, with parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP voicing condemnation, Mohali police have identified three suspects in the incident. The situation calls for urgent administrative action amid growing public concern over safety and security in Punjab.

