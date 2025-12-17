Trump Faces Economic Backlash as Approval Ratings Dip

President Donald Trump's approval rating has taken a hit, nearing its lowest point due to dissatisfaction within his own Republican Party regarding his management of the economy. This decline was highlighted in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day survey, ending Sunday, found that 39% of U.S. adults currently approve of Trump's job performance, a decrease from December's 41%, approaching the 38% low from mid-November. Trump began the year at 47%, but his popularity has waned, particularly concerning economic management. The recent government shutdown hampered U.S. economic data collection, but economists attribute hiring slowdowns to the impact of Trump's tariffs on imports. Only 33% of respondents approved of Trump's economic handling, marking his lowest score in this area this year.

Despite ongoing Republican support, 85% overall approval, satisfaction with his economic performance dropped to 72%, from 78% earlier. Trump secured the presidency on pledges to repair the economy after high inflation under former Democratic President Joe Biden, yet inflation has hovered around 3%, exceeding the 2% preferred by policymakers. Additionally, only 27% approved of Trump's handling of living costs, down from 31% earlier. Conducted online, the poll collected responses nationwide from 1,016 participants and had a three-percentage-point margin of error.

