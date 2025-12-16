Dembele and Bonmati Shine: Top FIFA Awards Announcements

In a celebratory event in Doha, Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati claimed the elite titles of FIFA men's and women's players of the year, respectively. Dembele's stellar season saw a record 35 goals, including playing a pivotal role in winning PSG its first Champions League title against Inter Milan with a 5-0 sweep.

Bonmati, securing her third consecutive win of this award, was instrumental in Barcelona's magnificent domestic and European campaigns and reached significant international milestones with Spain. The awards further honored Sarina Wiegman as the best women's coach and Luis Enrique as the top men's coach, acknowledging their exceptional accomplishments at both club and national levels.

Noteworthy mentions include England's Hannah Hampton clinching the best women's goalkeeper award following her outstanding Euro 2025 performance. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma received the men's goalkeeper accolade. Goal of the year awards were taken by Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle and Santiago Montiel for their remarkable strikes in women's and men's football.

