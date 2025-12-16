Left Menu

Dembele and Bonmati Shine: Top FIFA Awards Announcements

Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati claimed top honors at FIFA's award ceremony, winning men's and women's player of the year. PSG and Barcelona dominated seasons led by these figures. Other notable winners included coaches Sarina Wiegman, Luis Enrique, and goalkeepers Hannah Hampton and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:31 IST
Dembele and Bonmati Shine: Top FIFA Awards Announcements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a celebratory event in Doha, Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati claimed the elite titles of FIFA men's and women's players of the year, respectively. Dembele's stellar season saw a record 35 goals, including playing a pivotal role in winning PSG its first Champions League title against Inter Milan with a 5-0 sweep.

Bonmati, securing her third consecutive win of this award, was instrumental in Barcelona's magnificent domestic and European campaigns and reached significant international milestones with Spain. The awards further honored Sarina Wiegman as the best women's coach and Luis Enrique as the top men's coach, acknowledging their exceptional accomplishments at both club and national levels.

Noteworthy mentions include England's Hannah Hampton clinching the best women's goalkeeper award following her outstanding Euro 2025 performance. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma received the men's goalkeeper accolade. Goal of the year awards were taken by Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle and Santiago Montiel for their remarkable strikes in women's and men's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025