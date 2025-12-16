2030 Commonwealth Games: Tradition Meets Innovation on the Track
In a nod to both tradition and innovation, the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will prominently feature the mile race and the mixed 4x400m relay. World Athletics has deemed these events as permanent fixtures, with the mixed relay and the mile's return hailed as signifiers of the sport's progressive and historical essence.
The inclusion of these events stems from World Athletics' strategy to enhance the track and field program. As confirmed by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, they reflect both a homage to the 'Miracle Mile'—iconic in athletics history—and a stride toward modernizing the games' repertoire.
The games are critical for athletics promotion in India, a market rich in untapped potential and growing enthusiasm for track and field, fueled by performances like Neeraj Chopra's. India's bids for future World Athletics Championships underline its emerging role. The upcoming event is a key opportunity to expand athletics' global reach.
