Harnessing Youth Innovations: India's New Pathway to Inclusivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the potential of India's youth, describing their aspirations as the country's 'greatest capital'. At a post-Budget webinar on Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana, he underlined the role of public participation in crafting practical solutions for implementing the Union Budget.

The Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana aims to enhance employment-linked skills for persons with disabilities, according to Union Minister Virendra Kumar. The discussions focused on aligning community aspirations with industry demands through skilling initiatives integrated into education and employment systems.

Experts highlighted a four-pillar framework to expand assistive technologies, emphasizing collaboration among government, academia, and start-ups. Union Minister B L Verma noted a shift towards disability inclusion as a vital component in India's nation-building efforts, aiming to make India a hub for affordable assistive technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)