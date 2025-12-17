Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Inquiry into Football Bias Allegations Amid Legal Victory

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has raised concerns over an alleged bias in the selection of football players from Jammu for the Santosh Trophy team, calling for an independent inquiry. Concurrently, the party welcomed a court decision dismissing a charge against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Modi government of ulterior motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Inquiry into Football Bias Allegations Amid Legal Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has voiced concerns regarding alleged bias in the selection process for the Santosh Trophy football team, prompting calls for an independent inquiry to uncover the truth. This comes as the party questions the inclusivity of the selection mechanism employed.

In parallel developments, the Congress hailed a New Delhi court's decision to reject an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Party officials argue this verdict exposes the Modi government's alleged misconduct and politicization of a legal matter.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP's handling of regional affairs, the Congress plans to organize protests on crucial public issues if government action remains absent. These issues include the perceived disregard for religious and regional sentiments and the unaddressed rehabilitation needs post-flooding in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025