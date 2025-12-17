Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Inquiry into Football Bias Allegations Amid Legal Victory
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has raised concerns over an alleged bias in the selection of football players from Jammu for the Santosh Trophy team, calling for an independent inquiry. Concurrently, the party welcomed a court decision dismissing a charge against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Modi government of ulterior motives.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has voiced concerns regarding alleged bias in the selection process for the Santosh Trophy football team, prompting calls for an independent inquiry to uncover the truth. This comes as the party questions the inclusivity of the selection mechanism employed.
In parallel developments, the Congress hailed a New Delhi court's decision to reject an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Party officials argue this verdict exposes the Modi government's alleged misconduct and politicization of a legal matter.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP's handling of regional affairs, the Congress plans to organize protests on crucial public issues if government action remains absent. These issues include the perceived disregard for religious and regional sentiments and the unaddressed rehabilitation needs post-flooding in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
