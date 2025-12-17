Mikaela Shiffrin Dominates World Cup Slalom in Courchevel

Mikaela Shiffrin achieved an astounding 105th World Cup victory in Courchevel, France, asserting her unparalleled prowess in slalom skiing. The U.S. Alpine star has claimed victory in all four women's slalom races this season.

At the French night event, Shiffrin was 0.83 seconds quicker than Camille Rast of Switzerland during the first run. Despite being the equal fifth fastest on the second run, she finished 1.55 seconds ahead overall.

Emma Aicher from Germany, who recently won in St Moritz, completed the podium in third place.

