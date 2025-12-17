Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Kick Off Badminton World Tour Finals

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn delivered a commanding performance as he defeated Jonatan Christie during the opening day of the Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou. Vitidsarn, ranked as the men's world number one, controlled the court with a dominant 21-10, 21-14 victory over the Indonesian player.

In a contrastingly challenging match, South Korea's An Se-Young, the top-ranked women's player and 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist, overcame a second-game dip to win 21-16, 8-21, 21-8 against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani. An is aiming for her first title at this season-ending championship, bringing together the world's top eight players.

Elsewhere, reigning women's world champion Akane Yamaguchi defeated compatriot Tomoka Miyazaki 21-14, 21-17, while Pornpawee Chochuwong came out victorious against fellow Thai Ratchanok Intanon. France's Christo Popov also progressed, edging Denmark's Anders Antonsen in a thrilling three-game battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)