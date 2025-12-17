Power Play: Indian Duo Laser-Focused on Service Mastery

Indian badminton's dynamic duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are channeling their efforts toward mastering service and reception against top global competitors. They started their BWF World Tour Finals journey with a hard-fought victory over Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Ranked world number 3, the pair is acutely aware of their need to excel in the initial game phases. Satwik acknowledges the critical role that service situations play, especially against formidable opponents from Malaysia, Indonesia, or China.

Despite a shaky start, the team rebounded with aggressive tactics. Satwik noted, "In badminton, it's about making adjustments and seizing the moment—one good serve can turn the tide." The Asian Games champions are set for another challenging confrontation with Indonesia's top pair next.

