Left Menu

Power Play: Indian Duo Laser-Focused on Service Mastery

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's top men's doubles badminton pair, focus on enhancing their service and reception skills to consistently compete against the world's best. Opening strong at the BWF World Tour Finals, they emphasize aggressive play despite facing challenges in initial match exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:45 IST
Power Play: Indian Duo Laser-Focused on Service Mastery
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
  • Country:
  • China

Indian badminton's dynamic duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are channeling their efforts toward mastering service and reception against top global competitors. They started their BWF World Tour Finals journey with a hard-fought victory over Olympic silver medallists Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Ranked world number 3, the pair is acutely aware of their need to excel in the initial game phases. Satwik acknowledges the critical role that service situations play, especially against formidable opponents from Malaysia, Indonesia, or China.

Despite a shaky start, the team rebounded with aggressive tactics. Satwik noted, "In badminton, it's about making adjustments and seizing the moment—one good serve can turn the tide." The Asian Games champions are set for another challenging confrontation with Indonesia's top pair next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025