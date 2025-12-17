Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Deem Russia's War 'Pointless'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies to demonstrate strong support for Kyiv, emphasizing the futility of Russia's continued aggression. His comments came ahead of a pivotal EU summit on Moscow's frozen assets, aimed at making Russia realize that prolonging the conflict would be in vain due to unwavering Ukrainian backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's allies on Wednesday to consolidate their support for Kyiv, insisting that Russia must be shown the futility of continuing its war efforts.

His appeal came before a crucial European Union summit addressing the issue of Moscow's frozen assets, a move seen as pivotal in the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy stated that the outcome of these meetings should reflect a scenario where Russia understands that further fighting next year is pointless, as Ukraine will continue to have robust support from its allies.

