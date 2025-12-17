Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Deem Russia's War 'Pointless'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukraine's allies on Wednesday to consolidate their support for Kyiv, insisting that Russia must be shown the futility of continuing its war efforts.

His appeal came before a crucial European Union summit addressing the issue of Moscow's frozen assets, a move seen as pivotal in the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy stated that the outcome of these meetings should reflect a scenario where Russia understands that further fighting next year is pointless, as Ukraine will continue to have robust support from its allies.

