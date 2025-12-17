Medical Facilities Under Siege: The Grim Reality in Sudan

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has taken a dire toll on healthcare facilities, with over 1,600 fatalities reported this year alone. According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, there have been 65 documented attacks on such facilities, leaving 276 people wounded.

One recent incident involved a drone attack on a military hospital in Diling, killing nine and injuring 17. Ghebreyesus highlighted the devastating impact of these attacks: 'Every attack deprives more people from health services and medicines – needs that do not pause while facilities are rebuilt and services restored.'

The conflict, escalating since April 2023 due to a power struggle between the military and the RSF, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths. The crisis is now one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies, displacing over 14 million people amidst outbreaks of disease and famine.

