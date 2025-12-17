Left Menu

Medical Facilities Under Siege: The Grim Reality in Sudan

In war-ravaged Sudan, more than 1,600 individuals were killed in attacks on medical facilities this year, according to WHO. The conflict, now three years old, has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths and forced over 14 million people to flee, creating a massive humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:23 IST
Medical Facilities Under Siege: The Grim Reality in Sudan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has taken a dire toll on healthcare facilities, with over 1,600 fatalities reported this year alone. According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, there have been 65 documented attacks on such facilities, leaving 276 people wounded.

One recent incident involved a drone attack on a military hospital in Diling, killing nine and injuring 17. Ghebreyesus highlighted the devastating impact of these attacks: 'Every attack deprives more people from health services and medicines – needs that do not pause while facilities are rebuilt and services restored.'

The conflict, escalating since April 2023 due to a power struggle between the military and the RSF, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths. The crisis is now one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies, displacing over 14 million people amidst outbreaks of disease and famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025