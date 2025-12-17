Left Menu

Young Golfers Shine at US Kids Golf Indian Championship

Prince Bainsla led the opening day at the US Kids Golf Indian Championship with a six-under 66 in the boys’ 15–18 section. Other standout performances included Ridhima Singh's score in Girls 13-14. Competitors vie for Priority Points and World Amateur Golf Ranking points over two more rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:54 IST
At the US Kids Golf Indian Championship, Prince Bainsla took the spotlight with a stunning six-under 66 on the opening day in the boys' 15–18 category. This impressive performance gave him a commanding five-shot lead.

In the girls' 13-14 section, Ridhima Singh distinguished herself by scoring a 68, opening up a six-shot advantage over her closest competitors. The championship also saw notable efforts from boys in younger categories, such as Nihal Cheema and Raja Muhammad, who led their respective groups.

Participants are competing for Priority Points to qualify for prestigious international events, and the tournament continues for two more rounds at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

