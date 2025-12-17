Left Menu

Wasim Iqbal Shines Again as India Seniors Triumph in T20 Thriller

Wasim Iqbal delivered an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls as India Seniors defeated India A in the Physical Disability T20 series at Wankhede Stadium. Despite India A's notable performance, including a strong seventh-wicket stand by Akash Patil and Jitendra VN, Iqbal's heroics led India Seniors to an easy victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:28 IST
Wasim Iqbal Shines Again as India Seniors Triumph in T20 Thriller
India A and India Seniors players in action. (Photo: DCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For a second consecutive outing in the Physical Disability T20 series at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, opener Wasim Iqbal blazed a trail with his impressive batting performance. Iqbal's scintillating unbeaten 85, reeled off just 45 deliveries, guided India Seniors to a comprehensive chase against India A's target of 143 on Wednesday, as reported by the DCCI. The series-decider is slated for Thursday.

The match pivoted on Iqbal's remarkable innings, a standout in the series' second game. India A, having opted to bat first, set a modest 143-6 score across their 20 overs. Key contributions came from Jitendra VN (35* off 37 balls) and Akash Patil (37* off 45 balls), whose strategic 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket pulled their side from a precarious 86 for six.

In reply, India Seniors displayed tactical excellence, effortlessly surmounting the target. Iqbal's commanding innings, embellished with eight boundaries and five towering sixes, was central to this pursuit. With a solid 50-run opening partnership with Vrushant Gunjal, who briskly added 32 off 18 balls, India Seniors reached the target in just 14.5 overs, closing on 144/3. Reflecting on past matches, India A captain Majid Margray expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at Wankhede, calling it a 'dream experience' despite the team's losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025