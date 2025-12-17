Wasim Iqbal Shines Again as India Seniors Triumph in T20 Thriller

For a second consecutive outing in the Physical Disability T20 series at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, opener Wasim Iqbal blazed a trail with his impressive batting performance. Iqbal's scintillating unbeaten 85, reeled off just 45 deliveries, guided India Seniors to a comprehensive chase against India A's target of 143 on Wednesday, as reported by the DCCI. The series-decider is slated for Thursday.

The match pivoted on Iqbal's remarkable innings, a standout in the series' second game. India A, having opted to bat first, set a modest 143-6 score across their 20 overs. Key contributions came from Jitendra VN (35* off 37 balls) and Akash Patil (37* off 45 balls), whose strategic 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket pulled their side from a precarious 86 for six.

In reply, India Seniors displayed tactical excellence, effortlessly surmounting the target. Iqbal's commanding innings, embellished with eight boundaries and five towering sixes, was central to this pursuit. With a solid 50-run opening partnership with Vrushant Gunjal, who briskly added 32 off 18 balls, India Seniors reached the target in just 14.5 overs, closing on 144/3. Reflecting on past matches, India A captain Majid Margray expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at Wankhede, calling it a 'dream experience' despite the team's losses.

