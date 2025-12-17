Left Menu

Excitement Builds: T20 World Cup Ticket Prices at Eden Gardens Revealed!

The Cricket Association of Bengal has announced ticket prices for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens. Rates vary across group-stage and knockout matches. Notably, higher prices are set for matches involving Bangladesh, and increased rates are set for Super 8 and semi-final games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:35 IST
Excitement Builds: T20 World Cup Ticket Prices at Eden Gardens Revealed!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal has unveiled the ticket pricing details for the eagerly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens. With rates distinct across group and knockout stages, the announcement has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

For the group stage, matches featuring teams like Bangladesh, Italy, England, and West Indies will see varied pricing structures. Tickets range from Rs 4,000 in premium sections to a budget-friendly Rs 100 in upper blocks.

Anticipation peaks with ticket prices set higher for crucial West Indies vs Bangladesh and England vs Bangladesh matches. Additionally, prices escalate further for the Super 8 stage and the semi-finals, reaching Rs 10,000 for premium spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025