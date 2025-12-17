Excitement Builds: T20 World Cup Ticket Prices at Eden Gardens Revealed!

The Cricket Association of Bengal has unveiled the ticket pricing details for the eagerly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixtures scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens. With rates distinct across group and knockout stages, the announcement has sparked excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

For the group stage, matches featuring teams like Bangladesh, Italy, England, and West Indies will see varied pricing structures. Tickets range from Rs 4,000 in premium sections to a budget-friendly Rs 100 in upper blocks.

Anticipation peaks with ticket prices set higher for crucial West Indies vs Bangladesh and England vs Bangladesh matches. Additionally, prices escalate further for the Super 8 stage and the semi-finals, reaching Rs 10,000 for premium spots.

