KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna Return to Boost Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad

Indian cricket stalwarts KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna have been named in Karnataka's squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, slated to take place from December 24 to January 8, according to a Karnataka State Cricket Association notification. The duo, both integral parts of India's current ODI lineup, recently participated in the series against South Africa.

Defending champions Karnataka have announced a 16-player lineup to be captained by Mayank Agarwal, with Karun Nair as the vice-captain for the 50-over format tournament. The team, set to compete in Group A, includes notable names like Devdutt Padikkal and Shreyas Gopal, and will face teams from Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others, playing their initial matches in Ahmedabad.

While Gujarat will kick off its campaign against Services, Karnataka's squad features seasoned campaigners KL Rahul, whose last Vijay Hazare appearance was in 2019, sporting an impressive record, and Prasidh Krishna, who showcased commendable bowling skills last season, further strengthening the team's title defense ambitions.

